PM appearance before JIT shows his commitment to uphold rule of law

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Muhammad

Naseem Khan Thursday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s appearance before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) showed his commitment to uphold the supremacy of constitution and law.

Talking to APP, he said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family fully believe in rule of law and supremacy of democracy as he has presented himself and three generations of Sharif family for accountability.

He said the appearance of prime minister before JIT would further strengthen the rule of law.

He said PML-N rendered unprecedented sacrifices for democracy and judiciary in the past and believed in rule of law.

Deputy Mayor Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation Zeeshan Naqvi said prime minister’s name was not mentioned in Panama Papers but his appearance before JIT showed his respect for the rule of law and the Constitution.

He said prime minister’s sons had also appeared before the JIT for several times which also showed their respect for the Constitution of the country.