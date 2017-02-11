PCB anti-corruption unit questions players

LAHORE, Feb 11 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board’s

Anti-Corruption Unit is continuing with inquiries to

root out corrupt practices.

It is aimed at safeguarding and protecting the

integrity of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which

is in progress in Dubai.

As a part of the investigations, Muhammad Irfan

had also been questioned and did not face any immediate

suspension, said a spokesman of PCB on Saturday.

“PCB’s ACU has also questioned Shazaib Hassan

and Zulfiqar Babar and they will continue to play

the PSL”, he added.

Chairman PSL, Najam Sethi emphasized that “the

ACU will remain vigilant and continue to protect the

PSL from the menace of corruption.”