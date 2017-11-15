Parliamentary Committee on National Accountability meets

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):The 19th meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Accountability Law was held here Wednesday at Parliament House.

The agenda of the meeting included discussion on the proposed National Accountability Commission Law and reviewing the minutes of the previous meeting for implementation.

Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid chaired the meeting while it was also attended among others by Minister for SAFRON Abdul Qadir Baloch, Minsiter for Energy Owais Leghari, MNA S.A Iqbal Qadri, Senator Saud Majeed.