Pakistan requests Arbitration Panel after Indus Water Treaty talks fail to reach agreement

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (APP): Pakistan requested the World Bank to set up

the Court of Arbitration after two-day secretary-level talks that ended

on Friday, failed to resolve the deadlock over India’s plans to build Kishenganga and Ratle

hydroelectric plants.

The talks were held at the World Bank Headquarters on Sept 14-15 to discuss

the way forward in disputes pursuant to the Indus Water Treaty,

1960 regarding building of two hydroelectric plants. The talks failed to resolve the

impasse on choice of forum for the settlement of the dispute.

“Pakistan has now requested the World Bank to fulfil its duties

under the Treaty empanelling the Court of Arbitration after the two

sides failed to reach an agreement,” reliable sources in knowledge of the discussion at

the World Bank told APP.

It may be recalled that Pakistan, after raising objections on

India’s plans in the Permanent Indus Commission for over a decade,

requested the World Bank in August last year to set up a Court of Arbitration as provided

in the Indus Waters Treaty. In October that

year, India also made a request for appointment of Neutral Expert to adjudicate the

same dispute.

The World Bank had initially agreed to set up the two forums but

later “paused” both the processes for the reasons that they carry

the potential for conflicting rulings. Subsequently, in order to resolve

the impasse, the World Bank invited the Water Officials from both the countries for

consultation to break the deadlock.

During the first round of consultation that was held in Washington

on July 31-August 1, 2017, Pakistan proposed amendments to Indian

designs that would make the project in line with the provisions of the Treaty. The two

sides agreed to meet again in September after India

agreed to study designs as proposed by Pakistan.

However, according to informed sources, in the latest round of discussion that

ended on Friday, India not only refused to accept any

of the amendments proposed by Pakistan but also refused to agree to

any of the dispute settlement options proposed by the World Bank.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the World Bank appreciated

the discussion but said that the two sides have not been able to reach

an agreement on the issues.

“While an agreement has not been reached at the conclusion of the meetings,

the World Bank will continue to work with both countries to resolve the issues in an

amicable manner and in line with the Treaty provisions,” the statement said.

“The World Bank remains committed to act in good faith and with

complete impartiality and transparency in fulfilling its responsibilities under the treaty,” the

statement added.

According to the sources, while acknowledging the Bank’s continued effort to

resolve the matter, Pakistan has now again requested the

world body to fulfil its duties under the Treaty by setting up the Court

of Arbitration.