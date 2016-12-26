Pakistan keeps an exemplary status in region: Yousaf

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said on Monday Pakistan keeps an exemplary

status in the region as a big revolution in the form of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has been kicked off.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he further said the government put the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

If we move ahead with vision of Quaid-e-Azam then no one will be able to derail the process of country’s development, he added.