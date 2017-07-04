Pakistan defeats South Africa in World polo championship qualifier

LAHORE, July 4 (APP): Pakistan overpowered South Africa 8-6 in the

opening match of the ongoing World Polo Championship 2017 Zone E qualifier in Tehran’s Kanoon Chogan, Qasr Firoozeh & the Army Polo Club, on Tuesday.

According to information made available to APP here, Pakistan took

lead in the first Chakkar scoring two goals through Sami Ullah Khan and Major Omer Minhas. South Africa’s Shelby Williamson tried to reduce the margin in the second Chakkar but Omer scored his second goal to finish the Chakkar 3-1.

Pakistan’s Ahmed Tiwana scored two goals in the third Chakkar to

consolidate his team’s position. Williamson once again led his team’s attack scoring two goals. In the final Chakkar Saqib Khakwani scored two beautiful goals while Sami scored one goal.

Pakistan will face hosts Iran on Wednesday (tomorrow). The pool’s

champion will qualify for the World Polo Championship 2017 in October in Sydney, Australia. Pakistan will take on arch-rival India on July 7.