Pakistan a good market for manufacturing of mobile sets, telecom equipment

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Mian Zahid Hussain on Tuesday said Pakistan is a good market for manufacturing of mobile sets, telecom and internet equipment.

However, investors seem more interested in importing these things rather than establishing manufacturing facilities, said a press release here.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that around 140 million people are using cellphones while 4.5 crore people are using broadband.

He said that devaluation of rupee, an imposition of regulatory duty and discouraging smuggling has increased the prices of handsets in the market which is an opportunity for the local investors to establish manufacturing facilities.

The business leader noted that the prices of common mobile phones used by the poor have also been increased due to the steps taken by the government. The authorities should try to make the phones used by poor a little cheaper, he demanded.

The number of users of 3G and 4G continues to increase while the users of portable internet devices are also increasing at a rapid pace.

The telecom and mobile companies need to improve their services so that more people can be attracted while the government can review the taxation regime.