PA passes resolution in favour of Prime Minister

LAHORE, Apr 24 (APP): Punjab Assembly through an adopted resolution on Monday reposed full confidence in Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif following the Apex Court’s decision on Panama papers.

Tabled by the Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, the House admired Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s efforts for putting the country on road to progress and prosperity.

The House expressed concern over activities of such elements bent upon to create uncertainty and anarchy in the country and urged all political forces to focus on election 2018 and let the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to utilize all his energies for the progress and development of the country.

Earlier, the first sitting of 28th session of the current assembly was started with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair. The session started two hours and 51 minutes behind its schedule time.

During question-hour session, Parliamentary Secretary for Home Muhammad Afzal answered questions by lawmakers.

The Minister for Law responding to a Call Attention Notice by opposition leader Mian Mehmudur Rashid told the House that positive development had been made in Bedian suicide bomb blast, saying security agencies were carrying out investigation on modern axis and culprits involved in the gory incident would soon be brought to justice. He said, adequate measures had been taken for security of census staff.

The House deferred another adjournment motion by Nighat Sheikh in her absence.

The Law Minister also laid the Punjab Women Protection Authority Ordinance 2017.

Lawmakers from opposition benches walked out of the House and did not return to the House till the adjournment of sitting.

The situation became tense when opposition leader Mian Mehmudur Rashid urged the Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal to take up his resolution out of turn following the rules of business of the assembly but the Chair under the rule did not entertain his plea. At this stage, opposition legislators stood mid of the House and started shouting. In response, treasury members also chanted slogans in favour of Prime Minister and against Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

Later, they walked out of the House and the treasury passed a resolution in favour of Prime Minister in the absence of opposition.

As the House adopted resolution and the day’s agenda completed, the Speaker Punjab Assembly adjourned the House till next morning on Tuesday at 10:00 am.