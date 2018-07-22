No political party hide performance in presence of media: Fazal ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP):Chief of Mutahida Majlis a Amal (MMA), Maulana Fazal ur Rehman has said that the people are well aware about the performance of all political parties and due to media presence, we could not hide anything or performance of any party leaders who were preparing for next elections to form the government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the wave of masses, was showing that they wanted to bring back the MMA in the province.

He added that we had good experience of MMA government in 2002.

Expressing optimism, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman said that his party would win the next general elections with thumping majority and form the government in the province.

“We will make seat adjustment with small parties and after this process, the MMA would be able to form government in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, “ he said.

The MMA would bring drastic changes after coming into power and resolve the problems of the masses, he assured.

He said that all out efforts and resources would be utilized to provide basic amenities of life to people living in less privileged areas of the country.