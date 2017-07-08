Nawaz Sharif is a symbol of progress and prosperity: Dr. Asif Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister

for Political Affairs, Dr. Asif Kirmani Saturday said Prime

Minister, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif was a symbol of progress as major issues like loadshedding and terrorism in country had been overcome to a large extent.

The untiring efforts of the government were bearing fruits

and country was making rapid progress, he said this while addressing a “Nawaz Sharif Zindabad Workers’ Convention” here.

Pakistan, he said was now economically and socially more stable

as compared to the past years.

There were some elements who wanted to destabilise

the country he said, adding that despite all hurdles created by

opponents, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif remained determined and committed to serve

the nation.

Dr. Asif Kirmani questioned “Whether Prime Minister

Nawaz made a crime in strengthening the economy, making Pakistan a

nuclear power and putting the country on path of prosperity.”

Kirmani said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was

another gift of Muhammed Nawaz Sharif to the nation adding the project

was delayed for two years due to PTI’s sit-in.

Speaking about JIT, Special Assistant to Prime Minister pointed out that in case, the JIT did not go to Qatar, Pakistan Muslim League (N)

would have serious reservations about the authenticity of its final

report.

He said statement of Qatari prince was vital to the case as without

recording his statement, the case would remain incomplete.

Kirmani said Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s name

had not been mentioned in Panama papers.

“Imran Khan is trying to come in power through illegal ways,”

Dr. Asif Kirmani observed.

Commenting on Kashmiri peoples’ struggle against Indian

aggression, Dr. Asif Kirmani said New Delhi’s rulers could not suppress their just and indigenous movement for right to self-determination.

He also paid tributes to contribution of Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz, Chairman UC-I-9 Sardar

Mehtab Ahmed Khan and CDA Union General Secretary Ch. Manzoor also

spoke on the occasion.

Mayor of Islamabad said that the issues being faced by the

people of various sectors would be resolved soon.

He said that already Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad had initiated various development projects in various sectors of city.

He said that various roads had been carpeted, water shortage issues were being resolved, adding that schools and dispensaries

would also be upgraded in the city.

A large number of PML-N workers also attended the Convention.