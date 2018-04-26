National Ranking Badminton Tournament from Friday

ISLAMABAD, April 26 (APP):National Ranking Badminton Tournament will kick off here at Rodham Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex from Friday.

Addressing a press conference here at Pakistan Sports Complex, Wajid Ali Chaudhry, Secretary and member women wing Ayesha Akram of Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) said the tournament will continue till April 30.

“A total of 150 male and female players will participate in the championship. Teams of Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, FATA, Azad Kashmir, WAPDA, Railway, Pakistan Army, SNGPL, NBP, Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan and Police will participate in the event,” he said.

He said this event is being hosted after a gap of 5 years and the cash prize of the tournament will be Rs150,000. “National Ranking players will come to fore from this tournament,” he said and added the players will compete in four categories in the event including men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles and women doubles.

Wajid said an international badminton tournament will be staged in December in Pakistan in which 20 to 22 countries will participate. “A junior badminton championship will also be held in Lahore in August,” he said.

Speaking about the recently concluded Common Wealth Games 2018, he said the performance of the players was not up to the mark but some players did well including Mahanoor.

He said we get Rs1.8 million grant from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and due to the shortage of sponsors we have difficulty in holding championships.

Responding to a question, he said we have five to six qualified coaches in Pakistan and we will be sending more national coaches aboard for training.