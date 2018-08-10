Meeting of the Houbara Bustard and Migratory Birds Endowment Fund Board

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Climate Change Muhammad Yousaf Sheikh chaired

the meeting of Houbara Bustard and Migratory Birds Endowment Fund Board

meeting held at Ministry of Climate Change here on Friday.

All participants confirmed the minutes of previous meeting and endorsed draft

Accounting procedure for Endowment fund. The participants also discussed process

for appointment of fund manager. It was decided that Accounting officer will report

to Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change. It was also discussed under any other

agenda item that 250 millions amount is not enough for long-term targets of this

endowment Fund. So it is important to explore other funding opportunities. One

suggestion was to prepare a project for Economic Affair Division to tap donor

funding. It was decided that all members send their suggestions in written form to

finalize them.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Ministry of Climate Change

Shakeel Awan, Inspector General Forests Syed Mehmood Nasir, Deputy Director

wildlife Samar Khan, representative of Ministry of Finance, Wildlife department of

Khyber Pukhtoonkhawa, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.