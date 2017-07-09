Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah remembered on 50th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP): The 50th death anniversary of Madr-e-
Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was observed with reverence and
respect on Sunday.
Various government and private institutions, political parties
and women wings of many organizations arranged conferences and
seminars to highlight the services rendered by Fatima Jinnah.
Radio and TV channels aired specail programmes while
newspapers published supplements to highlight her role and support
to his brother Quaid i Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his struggle for
the creation of Pakistan.
The Quaid was greatly affected after his wife’s death in 1929.
Fatima Jinnah worked side by side with Mohammad Ali Jinnah and
gathered the women of Sub continent on one platform which made the
struggle for achieving a separate state of Muslims easier.
In 1947, Jinnah formed the Women’s Relief Committee, which
later formed the nucleus for the All Pakistan Women s Association
(APWA).
She also played a significant role in the settlement of
migrants in the new state of Pakistan.
Jinnah is referred as the Madar e Millat or Mother of the
Nation for her role in the Freedom Movement.
She returned to the political forefront to contest the 1964 elections at the age
of 71 against the military administrator Ayub Khan.
Fatima Ali Jinnah was born on July 9, 1893. After obtaining a
dental degree from the University of Calcutta in 1923, she became a
close associate and an adviser to her older brother Muhammad Ali
Jinnah who later became the founder and first Governor General of
Pakistan.
She was one of the leading and pioneering woman figures in the
Pakistan Movement and served as the executive member of Pakistan
Movement committee working under her brother, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
A strong critic of the British Raj (Rule), she emerged as a
strong advocate of the two nation theory and a leading member of the
All-India Muslim League.
After Pakistan appeared on the map of the world as a free
country on August 14, 1047 Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah co-
founded the Pakistan Women’s Association which played an integral
role in the settlement of the women migrants in the newly formed
country.
Fatima Jinnah passed away on July 9, 1967 and is buried beside
her brother in his mausoleum in Karachi.
Fatima Jinnah is still remembered for her passionate support
for civil rights, and devoted struggle in Pakistan Movement.
