Lok Virsa to screen super hit film “Umrao Jan Ada” Saturday

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would

organize screening of classic film 1972 “Umrao Jan Ada” on Saturday

at its Media Centre.

Producer and Actor Rabia Hassan daughter of film actress Rani

and film Director Hassan Tariq likely to attend the film screening

as a guest of honours.

The film is based on Mirza Hadi Ruswa’s novelette, published

in 1899. The cost of the film was super star Rani, Shahid and Talsh,

Allaudin and Nayyar Sultana.

Rani acted in both Urdu and Punjabi films and was a renowned

film star. In 1962 Anwar Kamal Pasha, a veteran film director of the

50’s and 60’s, gave Rani her first role in the film Mehboob.

For several years after Mehoob Rani appeared in supporting

roles in films like Mouj Maila, Ek Tera Sahara and Safaid Khoon.

Until 1965 she starred in other films, but when they flopped

she was dubbed a jinxed actress.

However, after the success of Hazar Dastan and Dever Bhabi,

Rani became a leading actress.

Some of her more notable films are Chann Makhna, Sajjan Pyara,

Jind Jan, Duniya Matlib Di, Anjuman, Tehzeeb, Naag Muni, Seeta

Mariam Margaret, Ik Gunah Aur Sahi and Surrayya Bhopali.

She also acted in two TV serials Khowahish and Faraib in the

early 90’s.