Lok Virsa to screen super hit film “Umrao Jan Ada” Saturday

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would
organize screening of classic film 1972 “Umrao Jan Ada” on Saturday
at its Media Centre.
Producer and Actor Rabia Hassan daughter of film actress Rani
and film Director Hassan Tariq likely to attend the film screening
as a guest of honours.
The film is based on Mirza Hadi Ruswa’s novelette, published
in 1899. The cost of the film was super star Rani, Shahid and Talsh,
Allaudin and Nayyar Sultana.
Rani acted in both Urdu and Punjabi films and was a renowned
film star. In 1962 Anwar Kamal Pasha, a veteran film director of the
50’s and 60’s, gave Rani her first role in the film Mehboob.
For several years after Mehoob Rani appeared in supporting
roles in films like Mouj Maila, Ek Tera Sahara and Safaid Khoon.
Until 1965 she starred in other films, but when they flopped
she was dubbed a jinxed actress.
However, after the success of Hazar Dastan and Dever Bhabi,
Rani became a leading actress.
Some of her more notable films are Chann Makhna, Sajjan Pyara,
Jind Jan, Duniya Matlib Di, Anjuman, Tehzeeb, Naag Muni, Seeta
Mariam Margaret, Ik Gunah Aur Sahi and Surrayya Bhopali.
She also acted in two TV serials Khowahish and Faraib in the
early 90’s.
