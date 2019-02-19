KPK, Punjab teams victorious in U19 Hockey C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Teams of KPK, Punjab C, Punjab B and Punjab A earned victories on the third day of National Under-19 Hockey Championship being played here at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi.

In the first match, KPK (B) thrashed Fata by 14-0. Zareen (4), Sufyan (3), Saqib (2), Muzmail (2), while Yasir (1), Umair (1) and Marwat (1) scored for KPK (B).

In the second match, Punjab (C) defeated Islamabad by 4-0. Abdul Rehman (3) and Amad Zamir (1) were Islamabad scorers. In the third match, Punjab (B) beat Balochistan by 4-0. Babar Bashir, Mammad Ali, Waqar Ali and Faizan Alvi scored one goal each.