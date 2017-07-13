India escalating tension on LoC to divert attention from Kashmir: FO

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Indian forces are continuously

committing unprovoked ceasefire violations on the Line of Control

(LoC) and Working Boundary, to divert attention of the international community from the core Kashmir issue.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria during the weekly

press briefing here on Thursday said that India was deliberately

escalating tension on the LoC.

He said only in 2017, India committed 542 ceasefire violations

in which 18 innocent civilians were killed. The Indian atrocities

and human rights violations had been intensified in the

Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), which needed the world attention,

he added.

The spokesperson said that the 44th session of the

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign

Ministers (CFM) – held in Abidjan, Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, on

July 10-11, 2017 – condemned the state terrorism in the IOK and

called upon India to implement the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

Nafees Zakaria said that the resolution, which was

unanimously adopted by the 56-member council, noted that Jammu

and Kashmir remained the core dispute between India and Pakistan, and

its early resolution was imperative for bringing peace to South Asia.

He said that the council expressed its support to

the widespread indigenous movement of the IOK people for

their promised right to self-determination and observed that

the just struggle of Kashmiris could not be equated with terrorism.

The spokesperson said that the council also called upon

the United Nations and the International Community to play their role in stopping the continuing bloodshed in the IOK, and for the

implementation of the UN Security Council’s Resolutions on Jammu

& Kashmir, which guaranteed Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

through a UN supervised plebiscite.

Nafees Zakaria said that solidarity with the oppressed

Kashmiris had been expressed across the world – including the United

Kingdom, Europe and North America – in the form of peaceful

demonstrations.

The Kashmir dispute’s reflection in the UK Labour

Party election manifesto and in the January 19 debate in the

House of Commons, represented increasing concern over

the current unacceptable human rights situation in the IOK, he added.

He said today (July 13) Kashmiris

were observing `Youm-i-Shuhada’ to commemorate the

unprecedented sacrifices rendered by them in 1931.

“We pay tribute to Shuhada (martyrs) and express solidarity with

the Kashmiris in their struggle against Indian unlawful occupation of

their territory,” he added.

Replying to a question regarding the missing Pakistani diplomatic staff and another two Pakistani citizens in Afghanistan,

the spokesperson said that Pakistan was constantly in touch

with the Afghan authorities for their early recovery.