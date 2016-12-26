Imran should avoid to make CPEC controversial: Kh.Saad

LAHORE, Dec 26 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways Kh.Saad Rafique said on Monday that PTI chief Imran Khan should avoid to make the CPEC project of national importance controversial like Kalabagh Dam.

He was speaking at a seminar held on the 44th death anniversary of Kh. Muhammad Rafique Shaheed organized by Rafique Shaeed Foundation here at Al-Hamrah Hall. This is the final chance given by the world nations to make progress in the form of CPEC in the country, but the nation would not allow to make the project controversial.

He said that Sindh province was the biggest beneficiary of that mega project of development. He advised the PPP leaders to deliver for the development of people in Sindh so that the living standard of poor masses of the province could be upgraded.

He lashed out at the PTI for playing blame game and said that they should pay attention towards KPK where people cast vote for change, but still no positive change had been observed.

He further said that following CoD, the PML-N government was acting upon the policy of tolerance.

The Minister vowed to further serve and strengthen Pakistan.

In his speech, he also paid tribute to his Shaheed father Kh. Muhammad Rafique who not only sacrificed for the rights of people but also played a charismatic role in the movement of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Water and Power Kh.Asif while speaking on the occasion said that 640 MW to be added to national grid and 300 MW electricity for Gwadar city would be produced in first six months of next year which would help to overcome power crisis.

He said that Gwadar was the door of progress and the incumbent government was striving hard to serve the masses. He said next year was the election year and workers should make preparation for it.

PML-N leader MNA Hamza Shahbaz in his speech appreciated the efforts of workers who made sacrifices against dictatorship. He said that politics of sit-in had not served the country. He stressed the need for continuity in the democratic system to serve the common man.

He also lauded the sacrifices of the armymen in war against terrorism in the country.

President PML-N Lahore MNA Pervez Malik, Javed Hashmi, Jamaat Islami leader Liaquet Baloch and prominent anchorperson Hamid Mir were also among those who spoke on the occasion.