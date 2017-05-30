Imran fails to provide 10-year old money trail: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had failed to provide 10-year old money trail for purchase of Bani Gala land and party’s foreign funding.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family were presenting themselves to the institutions for 70-year old accountability, he said talking to a private news channel..

He advised Imran Khan and his party to better serve the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa rather than criticizing other parties.

Dr. Musadik said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had defeated PTI in all the by-elections, AJK and GB polls, and local body elections, and would also defeat in the general election 2018.