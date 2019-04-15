ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):Federal Minster for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday strongly refuted the rumours related to the change in portfolios of some cabinet members.

Talking to media informally, the minister said portfolio of no federal minister was being changed and all news regarding any such change were concocted.

He asked the media to verify the facts before releasing any such news as such rumours were against the interest of the country which was passing through a critical juncture.

He said that it was prerogative of the Prime Minister to change portfolios, but he was satisfied with the performance of cabinet colleagues, that is why they were performing their respective duties.

He said that Finance Minister has held very constructive talks with IMF and on the Financial Action Task Force, things were moving in the right direction.

The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was moving towards resolution of the problems and a strong and stable Pakistan was emerging.

Meanwhile in a tweet, the minister dispelled the rumours of any decision to change portfolios of some cabinet members. He asked media to act more responsibly as such news create undue sensationalism which was not in the interest of the coutnry.