Defence minister visits Naval Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP)::Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan visited the Naval Headquarters here Monday and held a meeting with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.
During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest came under the discussion, said a statement issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.
A briefing was also given to the minister on Pakistan Navy’s role in regional maritime security and operational development in the Indian Ocean region.
