COAS visits Sindh Regimental Centre Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited Sindh Regimental Centre Hyderabad
and laid a wreath at ‘Yadgar-e-Shuhada’ to pay homage to the martyrs of
Sindh Regiment for defence of the motherland.
The COAS pinned ranks to Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza as Colonel
Commandant of the Sind Regiment, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The ceremony was attended by a large number of serving and retired
officers and soldiers of the Sindh Regiment.
Speaking on the occasion, Gen Bajwa appreciated contributions of
the Sindh Regiment for defence and security of the country.
Earlier on arrival in Hyderabad, the COAS was received by Corps
Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza.
