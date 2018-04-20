Chinese Embassy security team visit Abbottabad to review arrangements for football

PESHAWAR, Apr 20 (APP):The China’s Pakistan based senior level public security team dashed to Abbottabad where the first ever an exhibition Football match is going to be played between the DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa XI and the Islamabad based Chinese Embassy XI.

The Chinese public security team viewed the security arrangements, underway for hosting the match.

Meanwhile, the members of the Chinese security team also held meeting with the District Police Officer of Abbottabad and exchanged views on the arrangements in this respect.

According to details, the Chinese Football Team will be comprised upon the Embassy staff while the DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa XI is a bunch of players from Hazara Region.

The exhibition match will be held at the Kunj Football Stadium Abbottabad on the afternoon of April 28. It is for the

first time in the history of the province that such an exhibition football match is going to be played between the DG Sports KKP XI and the Islamabad based Chinese Embassy XI teams.

The Chinese Public Security Team also went to the Kunj Football Stadium where the local organizers briefed them on the ongoing

arrangements which followed their meeting with the DPO of Abbottabad, Ashfaq Anwar who also updated them in this respect.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Counselor in Pakistan, Chen

Wei has expressed satisfaction over the ongoing arrangements for hosting the

aforesaid exhibition match. “We equally

give due weightage to the event, which is first of the kind arrangement – both

on part of the Chinese Embassy and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said. This is also very important, since Abbottabad

enjoys the twin city status with Kashghar of the Peoples’ Republic of

China. He expressed the confidence that

the citizens of Abbottabad in large number will witness the match.

On the other hand, the organizers of the exhibition match

have also announced the names of the captains of their respective teams. According to the announcement, the Chinese

Embassy team will be led by their Political Counselor, Jiang Han while the

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa DG Sports XI will be represented by Malik Ejaz Ahmad. The other members of the teams’ along with

officials and referees will be notified on April 25.