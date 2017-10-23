Barjees pledges helping Kashmiris to win right to self determination

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Barjees Tahir Monday reiterated continuing strenuous efforts to help granting right to self determination to the people of Indian held Kashmir.

In his message on 70th founding day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he condemned ongoing Indian atrocities in Indian held Kashmir, adding that despite such Indian tactics, Kashmiris would never give up their just struggle.

He said saner elements in India have already acknowledged the fact that Kashmirs could not be suppressed by Indian forces. India will have to come to negotiation table for resolving the issue of Kashmir.

He said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had already raised the issue of Kashmir at various international forums. Nawaz Sharif had categorically stated in United Nations that Pakistan India relations could not be normalized sans resolving the core Kashmir issue.