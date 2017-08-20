Azadi Train gets warm welcome at Shujabad, Lodhran, Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, Aug 20 (APP): Pakistan Railway Special Azadi Train

on Sunday entertained the local people here at Bahawalpur Railway

Station during two-hour stay.

A large number of people including youngsters, students, women

and others warmly welcomed the train with national enthusiasm.

The galleries including armed forces, Kashmir, Railways, China

Pakistan Economic Corridor and Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was

also opened for the general public at Railway station.

On arrival of Azadi train people were very enthusiastic and

chanted slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad”.

Muhammad Fahad, a visitor said that the train beautifully

decorated with prominent symbols of national culture and heritage

train is effectively promoting the unity among the nation and also

has valuable information about all four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan

and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Officer Incharge Azadi Train Iftikhar Hussain said that Azadi

Special Train is promoting the national unity and enthusiasm all

over the country.

He said that the Train will prove as a sign of federation and

a tool of connectivity between all provinces including Gilgit-

Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, in the morning the train after two-day stay at Multan

resumed its journey.

During one hour stay each at Shujabad and Lodhran Railway

Stations, the train attracted a large number of people. People of

Shujabad and Lodhran celebrated the arrival of Azadi Train with

chanting slogans Pakistan Zindabad. A large number of students of

various schools also visited the train.

Azadi Train started its journey on August 12 from Islamabad

Margalla Station. The train has already completed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

tour and after Punjab province, the train will reach Sindh and

Balochistan provinces to entertain and educate the people about the

history and culture of the country.