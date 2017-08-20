Azadi Train gets warm welcome at Shujabad, Lodhran, Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, Aug 20 (APP): Pakistan Railway Special Azadi Train
on Sunday entertained the local people here at Bahawalpur Railway
Station during two-hour stay.
A large number of people including youngsters, students, women
and others warmly welcomed the train with national enthusiasm.
The galleries including armed forces, Kashmir, Railways, China
Pakistan Economic Corridor and Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was
also opened for the general public at Railway station.
On arrival of Azadi train people were very enthusiastic and
chanted slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad”.
Muhammad Fahad, a visitor said that the train beautifully
decorated with prominent symbols of national culture and heritage
train is effectively promoting the unity among the nation and also
has valuable information about all four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan
and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Officer Incharge Azadi Train Iftikhar Hussain said that Azadi
Special Train is promoting the national unity and enthusiasm all
over the country.
He said that the Train will prove as a sign of federation and
a tool of connectivity between all provinces including Gilgit-
Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Earlier, in the morning the train after two-day stay at Multan
resumed its journey.
During one hour stay each at Shujabad and Lodhran Railway
Stations, the train attracted a large number of people. People of
Shujabad and Lodhran celebrated the arrival of Azadi Train with
chanting slogans Pakistan Zindabad. A large number of students of
various schools also visited the train.
Azadi Train started its journey on August 12 from Islamabad
Margalla Station. The train has already completed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
tour and after Punjab province, the train will reach Sindh and
Balochistan provinces to entertain and educate the people about the
history and culture of the country.
