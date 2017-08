ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister and

President PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Muqam called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday.

Matters pertaining to party affairs and development projects

in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were discussed at length. The prime minister

appreciated Amir Muqam’s role for the party and the government.