Ahsan Iqbal meets Punjab Chief Minister

LAHORE, June 12 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning & Development

Ahsan Iqbal called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Monday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that CPEC (China-Pak

Economic Corridor) project had proved game changer for the country in the real sense as it had laid the foundation of fast-track development.

Shehbaz Sharif said, China was investing huge sum of 55 billion dollars

in Pakistan, adding, “The journey of development has been accelerated due to launch of projects worth billions of rupees in Pakistan and the country is moving towards the goal of development and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.”

He said Sahiwal Coal Power Plant which was the maiden CPEC project had been completed seven months before the deadline. He was of the view that CPEC had opened new avenues of foreign investment in Pakistan, while huge Chinese investment had created tremendous new job opportunities for Pakistanis. CPEC had also helped eradicated terrorism, fanaticism and poverty.

Chief Minister maintained that their friends were happy with the CPEC

project while the enemy was quite unnerved due to this gigantic project.

He vowed that no conspiracy would be allowed to succeed against the

CPEC.