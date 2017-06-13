Acting President felicitates Pak cricket team on reaching semi-final

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): Acting President, Mian Raza
Rabbani Tuesday felicitated the Pakistan Cricket Team on
reaching the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy after
their crucial victory against Sri Lankan team on Monday.
The Acting President conveyed his message to the players
through the Team Manager.
He commended team work of the players and discipline in
all fields of the game and hoped that the team would continue
to play with even more confidence in future.
The Acting President wished them well in their tour.
