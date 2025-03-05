14.9 C
Registrar University of Sargodha Waqar Ahmad and MD Fitwell Saeed Gull sing the documents of intent of cooperation between the University of Sargodha and the Fitwell Hub. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas witnesses the event.(UoS and Fitwell Hub agreed to establish student led Digital Clinic and Central Healthcare Hub)

APP52-050325 SARGODHA: March 05 - Registrar University of Sargodha Waqar Ahmad and MD Fitwell Saeed Gull sing the documents of intent of cooperation between the University of Sargodha and the Fitwell Hub. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas witnesses the event.(UoS and Fitwell Hub agreed to establish student led Digital Clinic and Central Healthcare Hub). APP/HSD/ABB
