17.7 C
Islamabad
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Turkish Ambassador...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu watching a historic copy of the Holy Quran gifted by Turkiye to Pakistan on display at Faisal Mosque

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu watching a historic copy of the Holy Quran gifted by Turkiye to Pakistan on display at Faisal Mosque
APP41-280325 ISLAMABAD: March 28 - Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu watching a historic copy of the Holy Quran gifted by Turkiye to Pakistan on display at Faisal Mosque. APP/SMR/ABB
9
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu watching a historic copy of the Holy Quran gifted by Turkiye to Pakistan on display at Faisal Mosque
APP41-280325
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

NEOC launches eid mubarak initiative

Petrol prices slashed by Rs.1 per liter

3 Pashto films to release this Eid, reigniting regional Cinema

SNGPL disconnects four meters

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan