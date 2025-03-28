Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu watching a historic copy of the Holy Quran gifted by Turkiye to Pakistan on display at Faisal Mosque
