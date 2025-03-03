10.5 C
Islamabad
Monday, March 3, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosCoordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam speaking...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam speaking with a delegation headed by Jamie Fergusson, Global Director for Climate at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), during their visit to her office

Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam speaking with a delegation headed by Jamie Fergusson, Global Director for Climate at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), during their visit to her office
APP25-030225 ISLAMABAD: March 03 – Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam speaking with a delegation headed by Jamie Fergusson, Global Director for Climate at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), during their visit to her office. APP/MAF/FHA
19
- Advertisement -
Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam speaking with a delegation headed by Jamie Fergusson, Global Director for Climate at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), during their visit to her office
APP25-030225
ISLAMABAD
Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam speaking with a delegation headed by Jamie Fergusson, Global Director for Climate at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), during their visit to her office
APP26-030225
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan