Consul General, Russian Federation in Karachi Mr. Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov along with DG NIPA Karachi Dr. Saif ur Rehman addressing the participants of 37th Senior Management Course and 43rd Mid career Management Course for the topic of the “End of the World War 2 and the Emergence of New World Order” at NIPA
