28.2 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
APP29-150425 SIALKOT: April 15- Chief Guest MPA Chaudhry Faisal Ikram, along with President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce Ikram-ul-Haq and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir, inaugurates the two-day Book Fair & Literary Festival at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS). APP/MUT/MAF/FHA/SSH
