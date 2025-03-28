17.7 C
Islamabad
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalTarar visits PRA Secretary General’s residence to offer condolence on his father’s...
National

Tarar visits PRA Secretary General’s residence to offer condolence on his father’s demise

11
- Advertisement -
FAISALABAD, Mar 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday visited the residence of a senior journalist and Secretary General of the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) Naveed Akbar to express condolence over the demise of his father.
Prime Minister’s Media Coordinator Badar Shehbaz Warraich accompanied the Minister during the visit.
The Minister met with Naveed Akbar and his family, and offered prayers for the departed soul.
Expressing his sympathy, Attaullah Tarar stated, “there is no substitute to father in the world”.
On the occasion, he prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

NEOC launches eid mubarak initiative

Petrol prices slashed by Rs.1 per liter

3 Pashto films to release this Eid, reigniting regional Cinema

SNGPL disconnects four meters

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan