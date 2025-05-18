Sri Lanka performs more than 25,000 free-of-cost corneal transplants across Pakistan

- Advertisement -

By Mudassar Iqbal & Taj Nabi Khan

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP):Over the past five years, Sri Lanka has performed over 2,000 free-of-cost corneal transplants for patients across Pakistan – the initiative has not only restored sight but also hope and dignity to those suffering from corneal blindness.

In an exclusive interview with APP, Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka, Mr Yasin Joyia said the humanitarian service is a powerful form of diplomacy. It also fosters mutual respect and understanding between the two nations.

He said, “I’ve always believed that true leadership lies in service.” Corneal Diplomacy is about building bridges between nations through humanitarian aid and compassion, he added.

Replying to a question, he said philanthropy can be a game-changer in diplomacy. Acts of kindness and compassion can build lasting bonds between nations, often more effectively than formal agreements. He said, “My work as Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka has shown me the potential of people-centered diplomacy.”

He said the international organizations have praised the work as a model of “empathetic diplomacy. He said, “We’re seeing a growing interest in replicating this initiative globally, and I’m hopeful it will inspire others to explore the power of humanitarian aid in building stronger international relationships.”

The Consul General said in a time marked by division and uncertainty, ‘Corneal Diplomacy’ offers a beacon of hope. It shows that even in the face of challenges, individuals and nations can work together through compassion, collaboration, and care. The work is restoring vision and faith in what diplomacy can achieve when driven by the heart, he added.

Yasin Joyia said, “We’re committed to continuing our work and expanding our reach. We aim to help more people in need and inspire others to join us in this effort. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands and show the world the power of compassion and collaboration.”

He also thanked Sri Lanka Pakistan friendship Association and Sri Lanka eye bank for these donation’s.