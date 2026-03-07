DIG inaugurates business community led safe city project in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, Mar 06 (APP):The DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo inaugurated the first of CCTV cameras which are being installed as part of the safe city initiative at Kohenoor Chowk here on Friday while also opening the project’s office at the SSP office.Talking to the media at the SSP’s office, he apprised that in collaboration with the business community and the district administration the police had planned to install around 600 cameras in Hyderabad over the next 3 months.According to him, the business community would lead the initiative while the police and the district administration would collaborate.He informed that Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Zubair Ghangra has been appointed as the District Chief of the project for Hyderabad and Jamshoro and Imran Suharwardi his deputy.He explained that Ghangra and Suharwardi would approach the markets, shopping centers, schools, colleges, petrol pumps and other business and commercial interests to install CCTV cameras in their premises.The DIG added that all those cameras, which would be of 8 megapixels, would be linked to the central control room which had been set up at the SSP’s office.Dharejo told that he had been talking to the Community Policing Karachi (CPK) for the last 2 months to help the Hyderabad Range police to undertake that initiative.According to him, the Sindh government funded Safe City Project and the project for regulating traffic in Hyderabad had been pending approval and tendering as the cost of those projects had gone up to Rs2.5 billion as per the new feasibility which had been submitted to the government.”We are facing the issues like threats from Afghanistan, Fitna-Al-Khawarij and Hindustan, and we need to make our homes safer,” he underlined, while speaking about significance of starting the initiative with the help of the business community.He said the network of the CCTV cameras would also help the police to tackle street crimes.

The CPK’s Chief Murad Ali Soni, Ghangra and Suharwardi also expressed their views while Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon and SSP Shahzeb Chachar were also present on the occasion.