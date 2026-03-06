PFA seals four units, discards 17,606kg expired mushrooms

LAHORE, Mar 06 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed four food units, lodged two FIRs, and discarded over 17,606kg of expired mushrooms worth millions of rupees during operations in Faisal Town, Johar Town and adjoining areas.

According to the spokesperson on Friday, the expired mushrooms were recovered from a warehouse in Faisal Town, where expiry dates on packaging had been erased and the products were intended for supply to various food points. A case was registered against those involved for forgery and failure to present supply records.

The PFA teams also recovered 100 litres of fake milk from a dairy shop, which was immediately discarded. Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of vegetable fat in the milk, prompting registration of an FIR. Another food unit was sealed due to poor hygiene arrangements and non-compliance with previous PFA directives.

Further inspections revealed the use of prohibited ingredients in the preparation of biryani and other food items at a restaurant, which was fined for violating food safety regulations.

Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said the raids were part of ongoing efforts to protect public health and that strict enforcement against the food adulteration mafia is being carried out across Punjab. He emphasised that businesses involved in fraudulent practices will find no place to operate and that a strict food safety regime is being enforced.

He urged the public to support PFA efforts and report any cases of food adulteration via the PFA helpline 1223.