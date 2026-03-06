Fake FIA gang busted after encounter in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, Mar 06 (APP):A gang accused of carrying out kidnappings for ransom and robberies while posing as officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been busted following an alleged police encounter in Khanewal.

According to police sources, the suspects had been conducting raids on online business centers under the guise of an FIA team and looting cash, mobile phones, and laptops. During one such incident, the gang allegedly stole 25 valuable laptops, 15 iPhones, and cash worth Rs 8.26 million.

Sources further revealed that some members of the gang were reportedly linked to the Faisalabad police. During initial interrogation, the arrested suspects allegedly confessed to their involvement in the crimes.

The case came to light after armed men, posing as an FIA team, raided an IT center located in Kamran Colony within the jurisdiction of City Police Station Khanewal. The suspects reportedly abducted two individuals from the center and fled with approximately Rs 3 million in cash, along with staff members’ mobile phones, laptops, and other valuables.

City Police Station Khanewal registered FIR No. 26/290 under sections 397 and 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the DSP Sadar Circle and SHO City rushed to the scene with their teams. Initial investigations confirmed that the raiding party had no affiliation with the FIA and was operating as a fake enforcement team.

Police launched a search operation using modern investigative techniques to recover the abducted individuals and arrest the suspects. When a police team conducted a raid near Gojra Interchange, the suspects allegedly opened fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire between both sides.

Police managed to arrest the suspects at the scene. Among those taken into custody are Faisalabad Police serving Sub-Inspector Qamar Zaman, Constable Hassan, and three other serving police officials, along with their accomplices belonging to the Odh community.

Police officials said further investigation is underway, and more significant revelations are expected as the suspects are interrogated using modern forensic methods. Authorities believe the gang may also be involved in several other criminal incidents carried out under the cover of a fake FIA team.

Meanwhile, members of the public, social, and business communities have urged the Punjab Police to take strict and impartial action against those involved and to eliminate “black sheep” within the police force.