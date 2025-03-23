President of Azerbaijan greets PM on Pakistan Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and people of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

In a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the President of Azerbaijan said, “On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your brotherly people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan – Pakistan Day, extending my best wishes.”

He said, “The current level of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan strategic partnership and our cooperation, which is enriched with new content day by day, is a source of great satisfaction.”

“Our successful joint activities in the economy, transport, logistics, energy, investment, defense industry, and several other areas of mutual interest are among the key factors determining our ties,” he added.

He said, “At the same time, the alignment of our positions on international issues and our mutual support serve as a clear expression of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan brotherhood, contributing to the fundamental interests of our countries and peoples.”

“We attach exceptional importance to the comprehensive development of our relations, which are built on strong foundations such as common cultural values and solidarity, stemming from the deep affection, respect, and trust between our brotherly peoples. The intensity of high-level visits, meetings, and contacts is a clear indication of the dynamic growth of our cooperation,” he continued.

The President said, “I highly appreciate our productive meeting held in an atmosphere of mutual trust, understanding, and sincerity during your state visit to Azerbaijan last month, as well as the exchange of views and discussions we had.”

“The agreements we reached on the future directions of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations in various fields, along with the numerous documents signed during the visit, will contribute to further expanding the scope of our bilateral agenda and realizing our economic and trade potential in different areas,” he added.

He expressed confidence that the traditional friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, strengthened by the time-tested brotherhood and unity of our peoples, will continue to grow and deepen through our joint efforts.

“On this significant day, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Pakistan everlasting peace, prosperity, and well-being,” he added.