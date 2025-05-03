31 C
Islamabad
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalPM congratulates Australia's PM Albanese on re-election
National

PM congratulates Australia’s PM Albanese on re-election

0
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP):

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday warmly congratulated Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his re-election
In a post on X, he said, “Warm congratulations to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his
re-election. I wish him continued success in serving the people of Australia.”
“I look forward to working together to further strengthen Pakistan-Australia relations and advance our shared commitment to peace, development, and regional cooperation,” he added.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan