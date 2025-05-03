PM congratulates Australia’s PM Albanese on re-election

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP):

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday warmly congratulated Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his re-election

In a post on X, he said, “Warm congratulations to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his

re-election. I wish him continued success in serving the people of Australia.”

“I look forward to working together to further strengthen Pakistan-Australia relations and advance our shared commitment to peace, development, and regional cooperation,” he added.