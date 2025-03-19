PM arrives in Jeddah for his four-day visit to Saudi Arabia

- Advertisement -

JEDDAH, Mar 19 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived here for a four-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from March 19-22, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

Deputy Governor of Makkah Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, warmly welcomed the prime minister.

The prime minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, along with several key federal ministers and senior officials.

During the visit, the prime minister is scheduled to meet Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman wherein the two leaders will discuss ways to boost trade, enhance partnership in key sectors and facilitate greater economic collaboration.

Matters of mutual interest and concern, including global and regional developments, particularly the Gaza situation, evolving Middle East dynamics, as well as issues related to the Muslim Ummah, will figure high on the agenda.

The prime minister’s visit underscores the deep-rooted historical relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and will pave the way for increased mutual understanding, enhanced cooperation in trade, investment and greater diplomatic coordination on bilateral, regional and global matters.