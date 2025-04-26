Pakistani delegation attends Pope Francis’ funeral at Vatican

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP):Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development along with Senator Tahir Khalil Sindu, represented Pakistan at Pope Francis’ funeral at the Vatican, where the two-hour ceremony was attended by global leaders and an estimated 250,000 people.

During sideline meetings, Hussain engaged with former US President Joe Biden, who fondly remembered his 2008 Senate visit to Lahore. The minister also met FIFA’s President, who commended Pakistan’s football manufacturing excellence and expressed keen interest in developing the sport nationwide, stating his eagerness to visit Pakistan soon.

Minister Salik Hussain also met with the UAE’s Minister for Tolerance, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, as well as ministers representing Russia, Singapore, and Malaysia on the occasion.

Following the ceremony, the minister visited the Embassy of Pakistan and reviewed the status of services provided to overseas Pakistanis in Italy.

He received a briefing on various initiatives undertaken by the mission to improve consular services and expressed satisfaction over the establishment of direct and efficient linkages with the 300,000-strong Pakistani diaspora in Italy.

This was ministers first visit to a Pakistani Mission following the hosting of the Overseas Convention at Islamabad during 13-15 April 2025.