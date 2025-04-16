22.7 C
National

Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to strategic stability at 15th Consultative Group meeting

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP): Pakistan and Russia held the 15th round of the Consultative Group on Strategic Stability here on Wednesday, reaffirming their shared commitment to international security and arms control.

The meeting was led by Additional Foreign Secretary (Arms Control & Disarmament) Tahir Andrabi and Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs S.A. Ryabkov, a news release said.

The two delegations engaged in comprehensive discussions covering regional and global stability, arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation.

Officials from both sides also deliberated on key issues concerning the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, the Conference on Disarmament, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), and the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).

Emerging global security challenges, including the militarization of space, international information security, and the defense implications of artificial intelligence, were also on the agenda.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing satisfaction over the convergence of views on a wide range of topics.

They agreed to maintain close coordination on strategic matters through bilateral engagements and collaboration at multilateral forums.

It was mutually decided that the 16th round of the Consultative Group will be hosted in Moscow in 2026.

