NA session prorogued amid lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):The Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, prorogued the session of the National Assembly sine die on Monday due to a lack of quorum.

As the House proceedings commenced with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by Na’at and the national anthem, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the newly elected member of the National Assembly and daughter of the late former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, took oath as an MNA.

The House offered Fateha for those who died in various incidents, including acts of terrorism and the recent rains in the country. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri led the Fateha.

Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Syed Naveed Qamar, expressed disappointment over the fact that newly elected member Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was not allowed to speak in the House by members of the opposition.

Member of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Syed Agha Rafiullah, pointed out the lack of quorum. Following this, the Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq asked for member count and subsequently prorogued the session sine die upon finding that the House was not in order. The session of National Assembly was summoned at the requisition of the opposition parties.