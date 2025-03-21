Multi-pronged strategy needed to address security issues in Balochistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): The Pakistan government must continue its counter-terrorism operations to address security issues in Balochistan while also focusing on economic development in the province.

An article written by Nazish Mehmood stated that addressing the threat posed by the BLA required a multi-pronged approach. It is essential to engage with legitimate representatives of the Baloch community, address their grievances, and provide them with opportunities for growth and prosperity.

The only path forward for Balochistan is through peace, development, and unity, not through the misguided and destructive ideology promoted by the BLA, she maintained. Additionally, Pakistan must strengthen its diplomatic efforts to expose foreign involvement in supporting terrorism within its borders.

The so-called “nationalist organization” in Balochistan had long been exposed as a militant group pursuing violence and destructive objectives, often working at the behest of external actors.

The so-called Balochistan Liberation Army was officially designated as a terrorist organization by multiple countries, including Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

In 2019, the U.S. State Department labeled the BLA as a terrorist group, citing its involvement in numerous deadly attacks, such as a suicide bombing targeting Chinese engineers and assaults on the Chinese consulate in Karachi and a hotel in Gwadar.

From its inception, the BLA has not functioned as a true nationalist movement. Instead, it has been a militant entity focused on insurgency and terror.

According to the article, the group’s activities have consistently undermined the well-being of the Baloch people and the stability of Balochistan. The BLA has attacked civilians, security personnel, infrastructure, and development projects, creating an atmosphere of fear and instability.

Its violent tactics have led to widespread suffering among the local communities, forcing many to flee their homes. In one tragic incident at a train station in Quetta, a suicide bombing resulted in the deaths of at least 24 individuals and left more than 40 injured. Such attacks not only destroy lives but also deepen the sense of insecurity and chaos in the region.

According to the writer, one of the most concerning aspects of the BLA was its well-documented connection to external forces, particularly India.

According to this article, numerous reports indicate that the group has received financial and logistical support from Indian intelligence agencies. In 2016, Pakistan’s security agencies arrested an Indian intelligence officer, Kulbhushan Jadhav, who confessed to supporting and financing Baloch insurgent groups, including the BLA, to destabilize Pakistan.

Additionally, the article said that some BLA commanders have sought medical treatment in India under false identities. For instance, a commander responsible for operations in Khuzdar reportedly resided in New Delhi for at least six months in 2017 while undergoing treatment for kidney ailments. Another commander, Aslam Baloch, also received medical treatment at a New Delhi hospital, further raising suspicions about Indian involvement, it added.

The article said that India’s interest in Balochistan was not a secret. In 2016, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a controversial statement, saying, “The time has come that Pakistan shall have to answer to the world for the atrocities committed in Balochistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.” This statement was widely seen as an indication of India’s strategic interference in Balochistan, aiming to destabilize Pakistan by supporting militant groups like the BLA. By providing financial aid, training, and other resources, India aims to fuel separatist movements and weaken Pakistan’s internal stability.

The BLA’s actions have had devastating effects on the people of Balochistan. The province, rich in natural resources, has the potential for significant economic growth and development. However, the insurgency led by the BLA has deterred investment and infrastructure projects, depriving the local population of employment opportunities, education, and healthcare. Instead of fighting for the rights of the Baloch people, the BLA has actively worked against their interests by targeting development projects that could have improved their quality of life.

Their attacks on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a multibillion-dollar project aimed at transforming the region’s economy, further illustrate the BLA’s destructive motives. The group has targeted civilians, including fellow Baloch people, who oppose their extremist ideology. In one brutal attack, armed insurgents stopped passenger buses, asked for identification, and executed individuals belonging to other ethnicities, particularly Punjabis.

The BLA has also been involved in high-profile attacks targeting foreign nationals. The group has explicitly attacked Chinese citizens and investments in Pakistan, particularly those related to CPEC. In 2018, the BLA militants launched a suicide attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi, killing several people, including police officers. More recently, a bomb blast outside Karachi airport targeted Chinese engineers and investors, highlighting the group’s intent to sabotage economic partnerships that benefit Balochistan.

The perverted ideology of the BLA is evident in its actions. Instead of striving for the welfare of the Baloch people, it has become a tool of external forces that seek to destabilize Pakistan. Its violent methods, reliance on external funding, and disregard for human life proved that it was not a nationalist movement but rather a terrorist organization. The Baloch people have suffered immensely due to the BLA’s activities, facing displacement, economic hardship, and insecurity.

The Balochistan Liberation Army is a terrorist organization that has caused immense suffering in Balochistan. With documented links to India and a long history of violence, the group has actively worked against the interests of the Baloch people. Rather than helping the region, the BLA’s actions have brought death, destruction, and instability.