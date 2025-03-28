MoFA condoles as ex-Foreign Secretary Najmuddin Sheikh passes away

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): A distinguished diplomat and former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Najmuddin A. Sheikh passed away on Friday morning in Karachi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. He was 85.

An alumnus of the University of Sindh and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, Sheikh dedicated nearly four decades of his life to serving Pakistan with exceptional commitment and distinction.

His illustrious career included ambassadorial postings in Germany, Canada, the United States, and Iran, where he skillfully advanced Pakistan’s diplomatic interests.

As foreign secretary from 1994 to 1997, he brought visionary leadership to the role, shaping foreign policy with strategic foresight and mentoring generations of diplomats who followed in his footsteps.

Renowned for his diplomatic acumen, Sheikh was a steadfast advocate for international cooperation, regional stability, and human rights.

“His contributions earned him widespread respect at home and abroad, with colleagues and counterparts alike admiring his integrity, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to Pakistan,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

Beyond his diplomatic service, he served on the Board of Governors of the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad, and was a founding member of the Sindh Council of Foreign Relations.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those who had the honor of knowing and working alongside him. His legacy of service and statesmanship will endure as an inspiration for future generations,” the spokesperson added.