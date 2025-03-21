MD NPF reviews welfare plans, orders strategy for officers, Public

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):Managing Director (MD) National Police Foundation (NPF) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Friday presided over key meetings with NPF directors to review ongoing welfare projects and discuss strategies to maximize benefits for police officers and citizens.

A public relations officer told APP that the MD Rizvi assessed the performance of all directors, NPF products, and the progress of welfare initiatives across Pakistan.

MD Rizvi directed officers to devise effective strategies for ensuring that police officers and citizens benefit from NPF real estate projects in Punjab, Hyderabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On this occasion, MD Rizvi emphasized that the National Police Foundation remains committed to providing citizens with complete information about its real estate projects, membership opportunities, and investment options aimed at securing a better future for police personnel and the general public.

He further instructed officers to work diligently and complete their assigned tasks within the given time-frame to ensure the smooth execution of these projects.