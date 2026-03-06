ANF constable martyred, two drug traffickers killed in joint operation

PESHAWAR, Mar 06 (APP): A joint operation by police and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) against suspected drug traffickers near Sheikhupura, district Nowshera on Friday night turned violent, leaving one ANF constable martyred, a female constable critically injured, and two alleged traffickers dead.

Officials said the ANF team signaled a suspicious vehicle to stop near the Sheikhupura Toll Plaza in the jurisdiction of Tatlay Aali police station. The suspects allegedly responded by opening fire and speeding away, triggering a pursuit by the ANF team.

Local police reached the scene shortly after being informed and joined the ANF personnel in chasing the fleeing suspects.

During the chase, intense gunfire caused a tyre of the ANF vehicle to burst, leading to the vehicle overturning.

As a result, Constable Ali Faisal, who was driving the vehicle, lost his life in the line of duty, while Lady Constable Saadia Mushtaq sustained serious injuries.

Police said the suspects later abandoned their vehicle along the Sheikhupura Road and attempted to escape into nearby bushes while continuing to fire at the pursuing law enforcement personnel.

A search operation was launched after the firing subsided, during which two suspects were found dead at the scene.

The deceased suspects were identified as Muhammad Owais and Noor Muhammad Khan.

Investigators believe they were killed by gunfire from their own accomplices during the chaos of the encounter, while other suspects managed to flee.

Authorities recovered a large quantity of narcotics from the abandoned vehicle, including over 81 kilograms of hashish and more than 19 kilograms of opium.

A case has been registered at Tatlay Aali police station, and further investigations were underway to track down the remaining suspects.