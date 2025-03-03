15.5 C
National

Islamabad Police nab 4-member dacoit gang, including woman, rescue kidnapped citizen

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP):Islamabad Capital  police’s Shalimar team apprehended four members of an organized dacoit gang, including a woman, involved in kidnapping a citizen and robbing cash and mobile phones on Monday.
An official told APP that the arrested suspects were identified as Zain Tahir, Ihsan, Shahzaib, and Ayesha Bibi. The police successfully rescued the abducted citizen and recovered the stolen cash and valuables.
He said that a case had been registered against the suspects at Shalimar Police Station.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Tariq commended the police team for their swift action, stating that all legal procedures would be followed to ensure the suspects face due punishment.
He said that large-scale operations were underway to dismantle organized dacoit gangs and curb crime in the federal capital.
