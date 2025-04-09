Islamabad Literary Circle hosts dialogue in honor of Mona Shahab

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):The newly formed literary organization Adabi Sangat Islamabad, in collaboration with the National Language Promotion Department, hosted a special literary dialogue in Islamabad to honor renowned poet, fiction writer, and journalist Mona Shahab, who is currently visiting from the United States.

Mona Shahab, originally from Karachi, has established a prominent presence in the literary world through her contributions to Urdu literature abroad. Her work spans across Urdu newspapers, radio, and literary gatherings in the United States. She has published three poetry collections: “Sada Jab Loat Aayi”, “Koi Baat To Hai”, and the recently acclaimed “Sitara Raqs Mein Hai”.

The event featured an in-depth discussion on her poetic journey, with special appreciation given to her latest collection. Mona Shahab shared insights into her creative process and engaged in an enlightening dialogue with students and attendees.

The session was presided over by Dr Saleem Mazhar, Director General of the National Language Promotion Department, who praised the success of Adabi Sangat Islamabad’s debut event. He expressed optimism for the future of literary development and youth engagement through such initiatives.

Prominent fiction writer, intellectual, and poet Neelam Ahmad Bashir graced the event as the guest of honor. She presented one of her short stories and recited her poetry, lauding the enthusiasm of young participants and emphasizing the importance of their active involvement in literary discussions. She also shared anecdotes from her own literary journey, receiving heartfelt tributes for her family’s longstanding contributions to Urdu literature.

Renowned researcher and critic Dr Humaira Ashfaq also addressed the gathering as a special guest, expressing deep appreciation for Mona Shahab’s gracious participation on short notice. She commended Dr Saleem Mazhar and the National Language Promotion Department for their collaboration in providing a valuable platform for emerging voices.

The event was moderated by Amna Syed on behalf of Adabi Sangat Islamabad, with Dr Amjad Kalu representing the organization and extending formal gratitude to all distinguished guests.

The thoughtful questions and literary enthusiasm shown by the younger generation added a vibrant intellectual and aesthetic dimension to the session. The program concluded with a special dinner, and the organizers hailed the event as a significant step forward in promoting the Urdu language and literature.