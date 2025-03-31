28.8 C
IG Rizvi celebrates Eid with families of Martyrs

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): Inspector General (IG) Police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, celebrated Eid with the families of police martyrs on Monday.

A public relations officer told APP that a grand Eid gathering was held at the Police Lines Headquarters, attended by IG Rizvi, senior officers, and police personnel.

On this occasion, IG Rizvi exchanged Eid greetings with police personnel and embraced them.

Following the Eid prayers, IG Rizvi laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

A special feast was arranged at the Police Lines for the families of martyrs and police officers.

IG Rizvi spent time with the children of martyrs, embracing them and sharing Eid greetings.

“The families of our martyrs are my family,” said IG Rizvi.

“We will never leave the children of our martyrs alone,” he added.

“Their sacrifices have enabled us to celebrate a peaceful Eid today,” IG Rizvi stated.

